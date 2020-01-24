Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXS. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

Shares of LXS opened at €56.10 ($65.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lanxess has a one year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.10 and its 200-day moving average is €57.14.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

