Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €56.32 ($65.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.11. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

