Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

Shares of ETR LXS traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.30 ($65.47). 349,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

