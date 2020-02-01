Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lanxess from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lanxess from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of LNXSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Lanxess has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

