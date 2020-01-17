Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.60

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

