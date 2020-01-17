Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 42,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 5,926,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $604.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

