Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

NYSE:LPI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $438.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 920,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 114,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 35,367 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

