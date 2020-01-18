Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after buying an additional 7,929,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,805,931 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908,169 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 734.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,383,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

