Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPI. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

