Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

LPI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

