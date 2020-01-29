Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Siebert Williams Shank

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

NYSE:LPI opened at $1.85 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

