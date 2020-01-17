Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

LPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 5,720,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $585.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

