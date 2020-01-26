Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Shares Down 1.3%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

