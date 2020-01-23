Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave Sells 24,754 Shares

Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave sold 24,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$25,471.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,179.13.

Largo Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

