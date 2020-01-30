Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 518,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

