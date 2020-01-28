Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LVS opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

