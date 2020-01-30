Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 5,872,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

