Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

