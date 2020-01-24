Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down to $70.06

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $70.06. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 206,657 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 90,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

