Lassila & Tikanoja plcANNOUNCEMENT4.12.2019 Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 4.12.2019 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date4.12.2019 Bourse tradeBuy ShareLAT1V Amount1,310SharesAverage price/ share14.9646EURTotal cost19,603.63EUR Lassila & Tikanoja plc now holds a total of 689 810 sharesincluding the shares repurchased on 4.12.2019 On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja plc Nordea Bank Oyj Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen For more information, please : Valtteri Palin, CFO tel. +358 40 734 7749 www.lt.fi

