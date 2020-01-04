Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lassila & Tikanoja plcANNOUNCEMENT5.12.2019 Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 5.12.2019 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date5.12.2019 Bourse tradeBuy ShareLAT1V Amount3,149SharesAverage price/ share14.9858EURTotal cost47,190.28EUR Lassila & Tikanoja plc now holds a total of 692 959 sharesincluding the shares repurchased on 5.12.2019 On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja plc Nordea Bank Oyj Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen For more information, please : Valtteri Palin, CFO tel. +358 40 734 7749 www.lt.fi

Attachment