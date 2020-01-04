Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 5.12.2019

Lassila & Tikanoja plcANNOUNCEMENT5.12.2019      Lassila & Tikanoja plc :SHARE REPURCHASE 5.12.2019   In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     Trade date5.12.2019 Bourse tradeBuy ShareLAT1V Amount3,149SharesAverage price/ share14.9858EURTotal cost47,190.28EUR      Lassila & Tikanoja plc now holds a total of 692 959 sharesincluding the shares repurchased on 5.12.2019       On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja plc    Nordea Bank Oyj     Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen    For more information, please : Valtteri Palin, CFO  tel. +358 40 734 7749     www.lt.fi  

