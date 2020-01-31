Laszlo Kopits Sells 100,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DDOG stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $3,391,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $11,685,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

