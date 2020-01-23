LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives $11.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.76.

LTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

LTM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 22,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.28. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

