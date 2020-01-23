Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) traded down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 292,833 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 176,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?