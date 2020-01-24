Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $881.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report $881.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.51 million and the highest is $884.50 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $913.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 916,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,854. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

In other Laureate Education news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

