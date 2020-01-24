Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Analysts

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 58,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

