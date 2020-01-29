Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Raised to $25.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAUR. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 998,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,677. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Laureate Education by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What is a support level?