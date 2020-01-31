Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Raised to $28.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

