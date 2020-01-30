Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Laureate Education traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 654128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAUR. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 54.0% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 661,548 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 612,235 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

