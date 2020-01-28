Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of LAUR opened at $17.70 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 661,548 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?