Laurent Chardonnet Buys 3,000 Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) CFO Laurent Chardonnet bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $18,105.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurent Chardonnet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Laurent Chardonnet bought 352 shares of Axcella Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,738.88.

On Friday, January 24th, Laurent Chardonnet bought 313 shares of Axcella Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.84 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

