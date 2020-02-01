Laurentian Analysts Give CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) a C$67.00 Price Target

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) received a C$67.00 target price from analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.43.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.03 and a 12 month high of C$68.49.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Also, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,329.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index