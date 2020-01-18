Laurentian Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$0.90 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.95.

CR traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,292. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

