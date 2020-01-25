Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts Give Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) a C$5.00 Price Target

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) has been given a C$5.00 price objective by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIR. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

TSE BIR opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

