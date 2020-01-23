Laurentian Lowers Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.75

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADZN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.91. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,368. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78. Adventus Zinc has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

