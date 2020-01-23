Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 200 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 200 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

