Lazard (LAZ) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lazard stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)