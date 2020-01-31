Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE LAZ opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?