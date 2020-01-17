Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lazard by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 698,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

LAZ stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 881,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,909. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

