LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Sells $1,100,400.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Man Group plc increased its position in LCI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

