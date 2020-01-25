LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.88

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.88 and last traded at $111.73, with a volume of 7078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

