LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $101.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $111.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LCI Industries by 80.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LCI Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

