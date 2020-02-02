LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 27,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

