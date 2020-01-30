LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million.

LCNB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661. LCNB has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

