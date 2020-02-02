LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Trading Up 0.1%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85, approximately 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

