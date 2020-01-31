Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Receives “Tender” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their tender rating on shares of Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.64 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark cut shares of Leagold Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.25 to C$2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE:LMC traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.65. 530,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. Leagold Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.61.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$160.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Leagold Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?