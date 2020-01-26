Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 742,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,583. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

