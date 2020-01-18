Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

