Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Leap Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LPTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 327,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.