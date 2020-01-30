Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.43 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.71.

Lear stock opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

